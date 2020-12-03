IAB Seeking Comment on New Podcast Measurement Guidelines

The IAB Tech Lab has released the Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines 2.1 for a 30-day public comment period. Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines are standard metrics for both podcast content and podcast ads to provide marketplace clarity through a common language for measurement.

The IAB Tech Lab Podcast Technical Working Group put together the latest updates on industry best practices to reduce measurement discrepancies and provide a set of recommended metrics and guidelines across the podcast marketplace. The IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines 2.1 have significant updates over the current version, which was last updated in 2017. They include a new section with guidance on user agent structure, recommendations for IPv6 IP addresses, filtering guidance for Apple watchOS user agents, and a number of additional podcast player recommendations.

The IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines 2.1 define four metrics – Download, Listener, Ad Delivered, and Client-Confirmed Ad Play – creating the first step toward an improved environment where buyers and sellers can use a clearly defined common language.

“The podcast industry has remained vibrant during the global pandemic. Podcast listeners are loyal and highly engaged which makes them an appealing target for marketers,” said Shailley Singh, Vice President, Product and Global Programs, IAB Tech Lab. “However, this medium is currently under-utilized due to industry challenges around a commonly agreed-upon set of metrics. The IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines is designed to address this by creating a consistent set of podcast advertising metrics so buyers and sellers can engage in a conversation about campaign strategy with confidence.”

