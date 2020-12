Benztown, will release the seventh annual Benztown 50 List of Radio’s Biggest Imaging Voices in February. You can apply for the list until Friday, January 8, 2021 HERE.

The Benztown 50 list will be based on several criteria, including number of radio station affiliates, station size and market. Benztown has partnered with P1 Media Group to compile and analyze industry data that will be the foundation for this distinction.