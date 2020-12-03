Radiothon For The Salvation Army

Entercom Chicago will present its 25th annual Good Neighbor Radiothon on WBBM Newsradio (WBBM-AM/WCFS-FM) to raise money for The Salvation Army. The event is set for December 4.

“Over the years, WBBM’s ‘Good Neighbor Radiothon’ has helped feed, clothe and house thousands of Chicagoans in need,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President/MM. “This year especially, many of our neighbors are facing new challenges they’ve never before experienced. Every day we do all we can to keep everyone informed, and on December 4th, we’re looking forward to supporting The Salvation Army’s efforts to keep our friends healthy during the holidays and beyond.”

The Salvation Army this year is seeing up to a fivefold increase in requests for help with an expected 50% reduction in Red Kettle donations.