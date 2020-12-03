Tampa Toy Drive Tower

WiLD 94.1 (WLLD-FM) will host the station’s 9th Annual Toy Drive Tower event to benefit The Children’s Home Network in Tampa. Morning Freak Show personality Orlando Davis will host the event.

Beginning December 4 at 5 PM Davis will hop on the platform that will be hoisted 30 feet in the air where he will stay through December 12 at 5 PM. He will encourage listeners to stop by and donate unwrapped toys, bicycles, toys, gift cards and monetary donations. to benefit The Children’s Home Network. The Freak Show will join him from the tower and broadcast live every morning from December 7-11.

“In a year like 2020, it feels good to be able to battle through, and still help spread love to the kids and partners of the Children’s Home Network,” said Davis. “All of our ‘new normal’ didn’t derail the truly normal caring for those in need of love.”

The Beasley Media Group station set a donation collection record last year. More than 844 bicycles, 3 Full POD containers of toys and more than $42,900.00 in cash and gift cards were collected.