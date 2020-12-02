WEEI Boston Helps Raise $1.5 Million

The station’s annual radiothon for The Jimmy Fund ran for 16 hours on December 1 and brought in over $1.5 million. The money directly supports cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

“This was the first time in 19 years we were unable to hold our annual ‘Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon,’ but this broadcast allowed us to continue supporting the fund’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults,” said Mark Hannon, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Boston. “I’m very grateful for the widespread support from our listeners and some of New England’s biggest stars to help make this radiothon a success.”