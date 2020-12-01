Sun Adds News Product

Sun Broadcast Group has added “i-News” to roster of services for radio stations. i-News provides “unbiased, news updates at the top and bottom of each hour.” The news network features national journalists including: John Hunt, Jessie Paniagua, Chris Barnes and Wendy King.

“i-News Network has been specifically designed to help radio stations stay relevant in the news cycle,” said Sun Broadcast Group COO Danno Wolkoff. “The network news service delivers content that your listener’s want and need every hour with a fresh new sound from experienced journalists. Plus, sales departments can still sell local advertising and sponsorships for each newscast delivered.”

i-News President John Hunt said “It has been an exciting journey building i-News to bring listeners the entire story in an unbiased way. We look forward to our sales and distribution partnership with the talented team at Sun Broadcast Group.”