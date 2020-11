The 96.3 JACKfm’s (WCJK) Bikes or Bust event was a big success. Hundreds of new bikes will benefit Toys for Tots this Christmas.

For four days Midwest Communications 96.3 JACKfm asked listeners to donate bikes. 748 bikes were donated.

JACKfm teamed up with Wendy’s for the 10th annual Bikes or Bust event.