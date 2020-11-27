iHeart Launches Tampon Rock

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Tampon Rock is a new srcipted podcast from the iHeartMedia Podcast Network. The show follows the dating foibles of the lesbian characters – Deja and Chloe – as they luckily and unluckily navigate the Oakland love and music scene.

