Radioplayer Platform Expands

Radioplayer is launching in three new countries. The new partnerships with broadcasters in France, Sweden and the Netherlands bring the total number of Radioplayer countries to 14.

All three new Radioplayer countries will add their metadata to the international Radioplayer data feed which powers ‘hybrid’ radio interfaces in many cars. Radioplayer claims almost a million cars are already driving around Europe with radios powered by metadata from Radioplayer stations.

“The UK may be leaving one European partnership, but Radioplayer is forging strong links across the continent to help build an international future for radio,” said Michael Hill, Radioplayer Managing Director. “There are enormous challenges and opportunities for the radio sector right now, and it’s critical that we all work together to keep radio strong in the car, in the home, and in the future.”