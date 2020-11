The Bud and Broadway Show is set to debut on KXXY 96.1 FM in Oklahoma City on December 1. SuiteRadio syndicates the show that is now heard in eight states.

“I’m excited to be working with Bud & Broadway once again and look forward to their debut on 96.1 KXY so Oklahoma City can experience their unique and fun take on mornings,” said JJ Ryan, PD.

The duo hosted mornings on WIL in St. Louis for four years before COVID cutbacks.

The Bud and Broadway Show has won a CMA and ACM awards.