BOB-FM Welcomes Back Rick & Carly

After more than a dozen year hiatus, Rick & Carly are returning to Boise radio. KSRV (96.1 BOB FM), Boise is bringing the duo back to host mornings starting November 30.

“This is a moment 13 plus years in the making, Rick and Carly will be the first live personalities on BOB FM since it’s launch in 2007. We are excited to add the morning show to the 96.1. BOB FM,” said James Garner, Regional Operations Manager.

Rick Dunn will continue hosting afternoons on Iliad Media Group sister station KQBL-FM.