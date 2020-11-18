Mancow: There’s No Joy in Radio Anymore

That’s the reason the WLS-AM Chicago morning show host gave Robert Feder for exiting the station. Muller’s last day will be one week from today. His 2-year contract expires at the end of the year. GM Marv Nyron says the station has narrowed down his replacement to three people.

Here’s how Mancow explained it to Feder: “Much of the enjoyment I had left doing radio has been sucked out of it. Alone in an office building with no guests and endless rules is not my idea of a creative process. . . . For me, no interaction has been the radio kiss of death. Talking during this political season and hearing endless tales of woe from my listeners has been radio without joy.”

Muller has worked in Chicago for nearly three decades. In addition to this run on WLS, he’s also hosted mornings on the former WRCX. He’s also worked at Q101, WLS, The Loop and Talk Radio Network.

Muller claims he has offers already coming in from other stations and is also considering podcasting. He also claims local politicians are pushing him to run for office.