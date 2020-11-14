Cat is in The House

Beasley Media Group has hired Cat Thomas as Operations Manager for the company’s Las Vegas cluster which includes KCYE-FM, KKLZ-FM, KDWN-AM, KOAS-FM and KVGS-FM.

Cat moves to Vegas from St. Louis where he was Ops Manager and PD at KNOU-FM, KYKY-FM and KEZK-FM. Before that Thomas spent 27 years as Vice President of Contemporary Formats at Cumulus and Vice President of Programming of Entercom’s Las Vegas properties, where he was also on the air.

“Cat’s knowledge of the market and leadership experience will be invaluable to our success across the breadth of our station group,” said Beasley Media Group Las Vegas Vice President and Market Manager Peter Burton. “We are thrilled to have him join our team!”

“Sometimes the stars align,” said Thomas. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the outstanding family at Beasley Las Vegas. “The company has shown to be the top of the class when it comes to local broadcasting and audience engagement. Many thanks to Brian Beasley, Peter Burton, Justin Chase and Mike O’Brian for their incredible support!”