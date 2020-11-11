Ebro And Alpha Connect

Alpha Media and Superadio, LLC, have signed an affiliation agreement with Ebro in the Morning with Laura Stylez and Rosenberg. The show will air on the company’s WE branded hip-hop stations in Portland, San Antonio and Amarillo.

“I admire and appreciate the talent and perspectives of Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg and I’m proud of Alpha for continuing to be trendsetters in the media space by becoming the flagship affiliate,” said Phil Becker, VP Content. “The radio industry has become too reliant on phony phone calls and the assumption that listeners want characters over authenticity. Ebro in the Morning understands that and will be a wonderful addition to our portfolio of stations, and I look forward to working closely with them.”

“We are so excited to wake up Portland, San Antonio, and Amarillo each day. We’ll make sure to talk some trash, get into it, show some love, give some hugs, and play some tunes,” said Ebro Darden.

The show launches in the new markets November 16.