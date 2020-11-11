iHeart Plans to Serve up Thanksgiving in Chicago

The entire iHeartMedia Chicago cluster of radio station will be helping the local Chicagoland community in their own unique way. Every station will be participating in a month-long “season of Thanksgiving.” Here’s how they plan to do it.

iHeartMedia Chicago will support various initiatives for “Season of Thanksgiving” including:

• The Salvation Army’s Virtual Red Kettle, a fundraiser for those less fortunate in the community.

• Giving A Helping Hand Food Drive to benefit food pantries in the Chicagoland area.

• V103’s Turkey Giveaway, donating 80 turkeys in partnership with The Steve Harvey Morning Show Annual Turkey Giveaway.

• Rock 95.5 will host a ham giveaway for 25 listeners.

• 107.5 WGCI’s midday host Frankie Robinson will award five families with $250 to assist with their Thanksgiving dinner in partnership with Ada S. McKinley Community Services.

• Inspiration 1390 will award four families with Thanksgiving dinners.

• 103.5 KISS FM and Korean Pop band BLACKPINK will offer listeners a chance to win $1,000 on Black Friday.

Market President Matt Scarano: “This has been a difficult year for our community. Our team is constantly looking for grassroots opportunities to support our listeners and the community, especially during the holiday season.”