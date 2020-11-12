Knoxville Host Dies

Midwest Communications announced on its Facebook page that WIMZ-FM host William Winningham, who went by the name Billy Kidd, has died at the age of 61. The cause of death was not listed. Winningham was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in 2018. He worked for WIMZ for more than 30 years.

The station Facebook page said, “We know you have many questions, as do we. Just remember how much Billy loved this community and the people who made it so great! We will be posting and airing tributes to Billy in the days to follow. We appreciate the many friends and listeners who have expressed their concern and love for Billy. Thank you all from the depths of our hearts. We love you Billy.”