Jubal Launches Himself Into Syndication

With help from Eric Weiss and The Weiss Agency, the former co-host of the syndicated Brooke and Jubal show has launched his own show into syndication. Jubal Fresh’ new company is called Team Jubal Productions. The morning show comes out of the gate on three iHeart stations.

The debuting affiliates are: KXJM-FM, JAM’N 107.5 Portland, Oregon; KSLZ-FM, Z107.7 St. Louis, Missouri; and WMKS-FM, 100.3 KISS FM, Greensboro, North Carolina. These three stations join affiliates in Boise, Colorado Springs, Spokane, Lansing, Lubbock, and Fort Collins who have recently added The Jubal Show to morning drive.

Team Jubal Productions is led by Alex Fresh, Jubal Fresh and Eric Weiss. Craig Whetstine is handling affiliate sales for the show.

Jubal went missing from the Brooke and Jubal morning show in 2019 before Hubbard, which was syndicating the show with Premiere, announced he was out. They rebranded the show, which was heard on about 50 stations across the country, to the Brooke and Jeffrey in the morning show.

Jubal Fresh said “I’m thrilled for us to be able to launch this syndication company and to have so much support from independently owned stations right from the start. I’d also like to thank everyone at iHeartMedia for their support of the program. The success we’ve had in our first 2 months in Seattle has been phenomenal. I’m beyond honored at the faith that iHeartMedia has in us to add the show in these three new major markets along with Seattle and San Antonio.”