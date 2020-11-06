The Argument Gets New Host In 2021

The New York Times has announced that Jane Coaston of Vox will become the new host of the opinion podcast, The Argument. Coaston will be joined by a rotating cast of guests and debaters from within and outside of New York Times Opinion.

Coaston is the senior politics reporter at Vox, focusing on conservatism, the American right, the G.O.P. and white nationalism. She will start on Nov. 29 and regular Argument programming will continue until her debut after the inauguration in January 2021.

Launched in 2018, the mission of the program is modeling civil disagreement and answering the basic question: “How could anyone possibly think that?”