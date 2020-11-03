New Mercedes To Include DTS Technology

Xperi’s DTS technology has launched DTS Connected RadioTM in the Daimler MB User Experience, currently coming to market in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

DTS Connected Radio pairs over the air broadcast content with IP-delivered metadata (such as information about on-air radio programs, talent, artist, song, station contact, etc.) and content (lyrics, related events, podcasts) personalized to create a unique and engaging radio-listening experience in markets around the world. DTS Connected Radio enables a seamless transition for the listener from broadcast to internet stream when the vehicle drives out of broadcast range.

Available in 48 countries, DTS Connected Radio’s content is sourced from 48+ thousand radio stations, 40+ million tracks, 4+ million albums, 1+ million artist bios, and more – all aggregated, curated, and personalized to create the richest and most relevant in-vehicle radio listening experience.