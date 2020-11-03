New Afternoon Host In Nashville

103.3 Country (WKDF-FM) has added Toni-Marie to the weekday lineup. She joins Cumulus Nashville from Entercom’s KWJJ 99.5 in Portland, OR.

“Toni cut her teeth at Buck Owens’ legendary KUZZ in Bakersfield and sharpened them at the WOLF in Portland. We’re thrilled to have her on our 103.3 Country team here in Tennessee,” said Paul Williams, PD.

“I have never been happier inside of a Walmart than the day that Paul Williams called to offer me this position! I’ve had the opportunity to do Country radio in some amazing markets, but getting to work with Paul and the team at 103.3 in Nashville is a dream come true,” said Toni-Marie.