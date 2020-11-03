ABC Audio Adds Affiliates

The need for election day coverage has paid off for ABC Audio. 124 additional Cumulus owned stations have become affiliates.

“We are always delighted to add stations to our growing lineup of over 2,300 affiliations,” said Heidi Oringer, Executive Director of Business Strategies, Programming and Distribution. “But we’re especially excited to see many of the original ABC owned and operated FM music stations come back into the fold.”

The new affiliates encompass 26 DMA markets including Sacramento, New Orleans, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City and Green Bay.