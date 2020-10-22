Three New Podcasts From Fox News

FOX News Audio will debut three new original podcasts, including Kennedy Saves the World, hosted by FOX Business Network’s Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, FOX News Election Rewind: Bush vs. Gore and FOX News Investigates: House of Broken Dreams: The Jennifer Kesse Story.

Beginning Friday, October 23rd, the weekly program Kennedy Saves the World will feature Kennedy as she tackles politics, parenting and pop culture with her signature commentary and unique sense of humor.

On Friday, October 30th, FOX News Election Rewind will premiere its inaugural season, entitled Bush vs. Gore, centered on the 2000 presidential election between then-Texas Governor George W. Bush and former Vice President Al Gore.

The FOX News Investigates podcast will debut its second season on Thursday, November 12th. House of Broken Dreams: The Jennifer Kesse Story, the podcast follows the FOX News Investigates team as they travel to Orlando, Florida to probe the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse, a 24 year-old woman who went missing in 2006.

The podcasts can be found here.