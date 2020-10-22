Black Owned Business Initiative

Building Black Biz is an initiative designed to support, sustain and grow local Black-owned businesses in the New York metro area. iHeartMedia New York has pledged to support the initiative during the next three months with over 100 million media impressions.

Through the Building Black Biz initiative, listeners and aspiring business owners can hear from successful entrepreneurs within the tristate area on how they started their business and what advice they would give to new entrepreneurs.

“I am so proud of our team for going above and beyond and creating this comprehensive campaign,” said Bernie Weiss, President of iHeartMedia New York. “New York needs more Black-owned businesses and I am thrilled we can use the power of all of our six radio stations to do our part in making a real impact.”

The initiative also features a podcast and a website. The Building Black Biz Podcast, will be a weekly podcast hosted by various iHeartMedia on-air personalities. The website BuildingBlackBiz.com will feature educational content developed in partnership with Operation Hope, a nonprofit organization providing financial literacy empowerment and economic education.

Stations involved include: Power 105.1, Z100, 106.7 Lite FM, 103.5 KTU, Q104.3 and 710WOR.