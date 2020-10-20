Show Reunites Montreal Morning Team

Veteran Canadian radio personalities, Terry and Ted, who dominated Montreal morning radio for nearly 20 years, were back at it recently. The pair hooked up for Mornings Across America a weekly live, on-demand stream.

The duo of Terry DiMonte and Ted Bird ruled Montreal morning radio from 1988-2007. Reunited on the show, Terry and Ted clicked again with their self-described “unscripted, unrehearsed stream-of-consciousness” program.

Mornings Across America is a weekly live and on-demand program designed as a showcase for radio personalities who need a platform to be discovered, but aren’t being allowed to do the type of show they want because of format restrictions or station limitations.

“I was excited about having Terry and Ted on the show, and a little bit nervous, too, to be honest,” said Sandy McIlree, show creator and host. “These guys are funny! They’ve been together so long and have such a great rapport; I knew I had to bring my A-game if I wanted to keep up.”