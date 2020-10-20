DC Radio Vet Pens Novel

Erica Hilary, who has put time in at WASH 97.1, Z104 and MIX 107.3, in her 20 year broadcast journey, is out with a novel. Blindsided is a thriller set in the surroundings Hilary knows best.

According to the author, the psychological domestic suspense novel centers around an illustrious lifestyle correspondent in the DC market. The main character enjoys a rewarding life professionally, but is deeply disillusioned in her personal life.

Hilary is an actress and public speaker, as well as a cancer survivor and advocate. More on Blindsided can be found here.