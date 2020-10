Entercom and CBS Sports have agreed to a multiyear extension to continue simulcasting WFAN morning show “Boomer & Gio” on CBS Sports Network.

“‘Boomer & Gio’ represents the strength of our daytime programming on CBS Sports Network, bringing viewers the latest news in sports through the lens of two of the industry’s top personalities in Boomer and Gregg,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. “We are excited to continue as the television home to ‘Boomer & Gio.’”