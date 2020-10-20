Rush Never Thought He’d See October

As he does periodically Rush Limbaugh gave listeners an update on his health Monday. He said his latest scans have showed some progression of his cancer. Up until then, the growth had been stopped and become manageable. Rush was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer back in February.

Rush also shared a few more details about when he originally received the diagnosis. He said at first it was absolutely hopeless. “Yet a treatment regimen was begun, and the first two of them failed. I mean, big-time failed. The third one? Magic! It worked. That’s where we were able, over the course of months, to render the cancer dormant.”

Rush went on to say that when he received the diagnosis he never thought he’s see October 1st. “When October 1st hit on the calendar this year, I reminded myself of that — of that thought.”

Back in January Rush’s doctor told him that if he didn’t do anything, he had a couple of months to live. “But I’m just gonna tell you, there is no way back in January and February that I had anything but hope that I would still be alive on this day, October 19th, and that I would be fully productive working. I didn’t share that with anybody. So given that as a starting point, given that as a baseline, I’m kicking butt — and the future remains pretty good-looking, given all of that.”