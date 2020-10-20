Savage Attacks Rush on Twitter

Not long after Rush gave his listeners a health update, Michael Savage went on Twitter to criticize radio’s most listened to talk show host for doing so. Savage tweeted that Rush was ‘crying about his cancer,” and it was the worst ’15 minutes in radio history.’ See the tweet below and GO HERE to see how people are reacting to Savage’s post.
A vile and despicable life form (Limbaugh) meets an evil viler and more despicable life form, Savage. The irony here is amazing. And Savage gets what he intended for here — his 5 minutes of “fame.” Welcome to the world of right wing toxicity.
How do you substantiate your extraordinary claim that Limbaugh is “a vile and despicable life form”? That’s a little over the top, no? He’s an entertainer and political commentator. In a 30+ year career of creating three hours of radio a day, has he misspoken? Sure. Has he made some mistakes? Sure. But “a vile a despicable life form”? Come on, Roy, get real! Maybe save the vitriolic hyperbole for people who actually murder, rape, and pillage.
Limbaugh is an absolute master of his craft, who effectively created the whole category. He will be remembered a generation from now, in a way most every other current radio personality will not (except for maybe Stern).
What Robert Lee said.
Savage has the perfect last name…in the most disgusting of ways.
His criticism of Limbaugh’s discussion of his cancer shows what a soulless and depraved creep Michael Savage is. Savage is an evil individual.
Yep. You nailed it
Robert Lee, I was referring to your response.
Not only are Savage/Weiner’s remarks gross and inappropriate, they are also not even true. Limbaugh has gone out of his way to not give regular updates on his condition. Since the initial announcement near the beginning of 2020, he has only given updates a few times total.