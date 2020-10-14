ESPN Podcasts Break Records

The combined podcast network of ESPN / ABC / FiveThirtyEight / National Geographic posted a new high audience of 9.3 million unique listeners. In September ESPN was home to 13 of the top 30 podcasts for unique audience, including seven of the top 15 and two of the top three.

In terms of total downloads, ESPN set a record with 50.1 million (up 45% from 2019) while the combined network of ESPN / ABC / FiveThirtyEight / National Geographic totaled more than ever with 67.3 (up 55% vs. 2019).

The network also hit a new high when it jumped three spots to No. 4 on the Podcast Industry Rankings Report. ESPN grew its audience while the top 10 producers averaged a 3% loss for the month.