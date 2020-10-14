Rock Radio Friends Look At Legends

Radio producer and rock historian Denny Somach has launched a new podcast. The Ultimate Rock Podcast will draw on Somach’s extensive archive of rock interviews.

Somach is teaming up with one of the most knowledgeable rock DJ’s in America, Doc Reno to host the program. The two are bringing their career experiences, plus Somach’s library of thousands of interviews, to new life.

“The show was set when we realized we could bring amazing propriety content to life with our own commentary about the radio industry as well as the performers,” said Reno. “We were there, in the middle of the music at its most exciting time,” added Somach.

The first two episodes of The Ultimate Rock Podcast, will be tributes to John Bonham and Eddie Van Halen.