Marketron Offers New Social media Feature

Marketron has introduced a new social media feature for Pitch, one of the company’s digital advertising platforms. Pitch offers tools and resources for sellers to create digital campaigns for clients. A new feature in Pitch makes it easy to build proposals integrating Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger ads.

Clearly, social media offers tremendous opportunities for our radio customers and their advertisers to reach engaged and highly targeted audiences — but working directly with social platforms to purchase ads can be complicated, time-consuming and counterproductive,” said Jimshade Chaudhari, Senior Vice President of Product at Marketron. “Adding social to the third-party digital tactics in Pitch is the latest example of how we are constantly evolving our products based on customers’ needs. By removing these complexities, it is easier than ever for radio stations to create, deliver and manage highly integrated and customized digital ad campaigns.”

The new feature is now available for Marketron Pitch customers. More information is available HERE.