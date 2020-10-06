Not For Lazy Moms Returns

WTOP has launched season three of the Not for Lazy Moms. The show is hosted by Monique Samuels of The Real Housewives of Potomac show.

Samuels is joined on the show by her husband, Chris Samuels, former offensive tackle for the Washington Football Team, and Aly Jacobs, co-founder of k + a Brand Consulting and a former DC radio personality.

In season three of the podcast, Not for Lazy Moms takes on topics ranging from business ownership, to self-care, parenting during a pandemic, balancing your career and everything in between!