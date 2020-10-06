BEN FM Gets A New PD

Kristen Herrmann is the new Program Director of 95.7 BEN FM in Philadelphia. Herrmann has been with the Beasley Media Group station since 2012.

“I fell in love with BEN-FM long before I began working here, and I am so incredibly excited about this new opportunity,” said Herrmann.

“Kristen is the perfect person to move into the role of Program Director for 95.7 BEN FM,” said Chuck Damico. Nobody knows the brand and audience better. We’re very lucky to have her here and excited for the future of the radio station!”

Over the past four years Herrmann has served as morning show and afternoon host.