Josh Holleman Returns To Detroit

Josh Holleman has been added as morning show co-host for 99.5 WYCD (WYCD-FM). He previously hosted on sister station 98.7 The Breeze (WDZH-FM) (then 98.7 AMP Radio) from 2015 to 2016.

“Doing mornings in Detroit is an absolute dream of mine,” said Holleman. “Imagine my excitement when I got the call to work with an already established team in the Motor City on the legendary WYCD.”

Holleman will join co-hosts Rachael Hunter and Steve Grunwald as part of Josh, Rachael and Grunwald in the Morning. He most recently hosted afternoon drive for WIL in St. Louis.

