WINK-FM Has A New PD

WINK-FM has named Chuck Knight as its new Program Director. Knight is a new addition to the Fort Myers Broadcasting station; having just arrived in September.

“I’m honored to be working at this heritage AC station. The ownership team is local and committed to using the huge 96.9 WINK-FM signal to serve the Southwest Florida community and creating great radio, both on-air and online. The vibe in this building is awesome,” said Knight.

His most recent stop was as SVP Programming, iHeart San Antonio/Austin. He previously programmed WBEB in Philadelphia.

Knight take over with the departure of six year PD Rick Shockley, who recently moved to Nashville to be closer to family and work on his voiceover business.