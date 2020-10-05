AnalyticOwl, vCreative Partner

AnalyticOwl is partnering with vCreative to allow stations to automatically surface audio files directly from vCreative vPPO into the AnalyticOwl attribution platform. This new capability matches individual creative elements to detailed campaign analysis information, creating a certain knowledge of consumer response to specific audio ads.

AnalyticOwl Founder David Ballinger says he’s thriller radio sellers can now access the actual creative audio files on-demand during a client presentation. “Playing the actual ad allows radio sellers to have stronger, more pointed conversations about how and why a certain creative is driving greater response.”

“Understanding the specific creative messages that drive consumer response is critical for the growth of our industry. With this integration, vCreative extends the production workflow further into the sales process, connecting the final creative to key advertiser results.” said Susie Hedrick, President and COO of vCreative.

The service is offered free of charge to joint clients of both AnalyticOwl and vCreative.