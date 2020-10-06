Bouvard: Listeners Coming Back to Radio

Cumulus/Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard is out with a new blog that analyzes the latest Nielsen numbers from PPM markets. He says drive time audiences continue to climb after the March drop due to COVID-19.

Bouvard took a look at the September average quarter-jour listening numbers and says when benchmarked against the March PPM survey, listening is at 90% of March audiences. And total PPM AQH listening is now 10% higher than the Spring 2020 (April-May-June) period. “For the fifth month in a row, morning drive listening and afternoon drive listening have grown. Middays are at 92% and afternoon drive is at 89% of prior levels. Weekend audiences fully recovered in June.”

