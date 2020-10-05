Alyssa Page Joining Lori Lewis Media

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Lori Lewis has hired Alyssa Page as Vice President, Social + Innovation. Page most recently worked for KNDD in Seattle.

Lewis said, “Because these are long-standing clients built on trusted  relationships – character matters. Alyssa is the perfect person to help us collaborate & create  meaningful social content and storytelling across platforms – while keeping an eye on what’s  next.”

Page added, “I’ve been learning from Lori Lewis from afar for many years now. Lori  understands the importance of using our digital platforms for meaningful storytelling to create  emotional connections with the audience and consumers. I am beyond elated to join such a  leader in the ever-evolving digital space!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here