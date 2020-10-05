Alyssa Page Joining Lori Lewis Media

Lori Lewis has hired Alyssa Page as Vice President, Social + Innovation. Page most recently worked for KNDD in Seattle.

Lewis said, “Because these are long-standing clients built on trusted relationships – character matters. Alyssa is the perfect person to help us collaborate & create meaningful social content and storytelling across platforms – while keeping an eye on what’s next.”

Page added, “I’ve been learning from Lori Lewis from afar for many years now. Lori understands the importance of using our digital platforms for meaningful storytelling to create emotional connections with the audience and consumers. I am beyond elated to join such a leader in the ever-evolving digital space!”