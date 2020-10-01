Wild Thing Joins Westwood One

The popular science podcast Wild Thing has joined the Westwood One Podcast Network. Wild Thing is about the strange and unusual things that capture our imaginations.

The second season will focus on the science, culture, and philosophy of a universe where we’re not alone. Wild Thing: Space Invaders examines the likelihood of life on other planets, if aliens have already made the trip to visit us, why we want to find them, and what does it mean if we do.

Host Laura Krantz is a journalist, editor and producer, in both radio and print. New episodes of Wild Thing: Space Invaders drop on Thursdays.