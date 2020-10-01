Two Political Vets Partner For Podcast

Politics War Room with James Carville and Al Hunt is primed for the election. The podcast features Democrat political strategist James Carville and journalist Al Hunt convening a war room each week to discuss the battle for the election and beyond.

Carville, who served as the lead campaign strategist to successfully elect President Bill Clinton in 1992, and Hunt, former Washington editor of Bloomberg News, gather the sharpest minds from across the country to see who has the most compelling case for the American people on the issues that matter most.

The podcast is in partnership with Politicon, the creators of the annual, non-partisan “Unconventional Political Convention” that brings Republicans, Democrats, and people of all political stripes together.