Changing of The Guard

Bob Price (left) has been leading Townsquare’s Wyoming stations since 1968. After a record run at the helm of the Casper stations, Bob is moving on from his role as Market President. He’ll stay on as VP of Community Partnerships and National VP of Digital Tom McCarthy takes over as Market President.

Townsquare SVP, Kevin Godwin said, “I’ve had the good fortune to work with Bob over the past few years and his passion for media, broadcast and our local community in Casper is unparalleled. He has undoubtedly confirmed why so many of us love what we do. I’m thrilled that Bob will continue to contribute his many talents and experience as Tom begins his own journey in leading our team. Tom’s tremendous skill set, his relationships and desire to build upon Townsquare Media Casper’s stellar reputation and deep community connection made it an easy choice as to who should succeed Bob in this role.”

Townsquare COO of Local Media, Erik Hellum added: “Bob Price’s daily commitment to the Casper community and the state of Wyoming is unrivaled – he is the gold standard for doing well by doing good. He has not only embodied the Townsquare ethos of live and local, but has strongly influenced our mission through the great work that he and his team have done, and I couldn’t be happier that he will continue to do that in his new role. With a deep understanding of the Townsquare playbook, extensive leadership experience, and a deep commitment to the Casper community, Tom McCarthy is a worthy successor of Bob and someone we are excited to promote into the role.”