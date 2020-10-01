A Podcast And A Radio Show

PRX and KQED in San Francisco will co-present a new interview show called Kelly Corrigan Wonders. The podcast launches October 6th with new episodes from the New York Times bestselling author released every Tuesday.

KQED Public Radio in San Francisco will be airing episodes of “Kelly Corrigan Wonders” on a weekly basis throughout the fall and into 2021. The airtime on KQED will be Wednesdays at 8 pm, with a subsequent airing on Saturdays. “We are thrilled to have Kelly Corrigan back on KQED,” said Holly Kernan, Chief Content Officer, KQED. “Her show offers inspiration, information, and good humor, something our audience is craving right now.”