Rumble Extends With WNOR Though 2025

Rick Rumble and Saga’s WNOR-FM in Norfolk have agreed on a new contract that will keep Rumble hosting mornings through 2025. Rumble just celebrated his 25-year anniversary and this contract will take him to 30 years as the host of Rumble in the Morning.

President/GM Wayne Leland says, “Rick is one of the most talented and hardest working guys I’ve had the pleasure to know. He can shift gears from comedy to serious topics effortlessly. I’m a huge fan of the show and I’m looking forward to another five years with Rick.”

Rumble said, “Excited to spend the next 5 years working with the best team in broadcasting. Hopefully I won’t need this mask the whole time …”