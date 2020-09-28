New South Shuffles The Team

New South Radio has made changes at its stations in Jackson, MS. Long time US96 (WUSJ) PD Nikki Brown will be moving across the hall to program the cluster’s CHR Y101 (WYOY), while US96 morning host Traci Lee adds PD stripes at US96 and 93-5 The Legend (WHJT).

In conjunction with the moves, since Y101 morning co-host Bender departed the station two weeks ago to focus on his real estate business, co-host Nate West now moves to team up with Traci Lee at US96 for mornings.

Market Manager Bob Lawrence said, “I spent a great deal of time on a PD search for Y101 and realized that we have such amazing talent in our building it seemed only natural to promote from within. Nikki has experience in just about all formats and is a promotional wiz. I know she will show Traci the US96 ropes.”