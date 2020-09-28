Entercom Names New CIO

Sarah Foss is the new Chief Information Officer for Entercom. She most recently served as SVP Strategic Initiatives for FreeWheel Advertisers, a division of FreeWheel that provides a global media buying and selling platform.

Foss brings 25 years of experience to her new job. She will provide strategic direction and oversight for the design, development, acquisition, operation and support of the company’s enterprise technology systems and programs.

“This role is critical to our success in the constantly evolving media landscape and we’re thrilled to have Sarah on board,” said Richard Schmaeling, EVP/CFO, Entercom.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Entercom at this exciting time in media,” said Foss. “We have a unique opportunity to leverage outstanding content and deep community relationships to reach new, targeted audiences through our digital and broadcast platforms.”