Samuelson Sets Retirement From WGN

Legendary agribusiness broadcaster Orion Samuelson will retire on December 31. The farewell will come shortly after he celebrates his 60th anniversary at the station.

“Orion has been a uniquely comforting voice in both calm and tumultuous times. Generations of listeners have enjoyed his enduring presence whether or not they knew what a hog or soybean future was,” said Mary Sandberg Boyle, VP/GM.

“The Big O”, presents daily agribusiness reports on WGN, in addition to co-hosting The Morning Show on Saturdays with Max Armstrong.