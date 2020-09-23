Russell Leaving JAZZ-FM Toronto

After only 18 months, VP and Managing Director for JAZZ-FM in Toronto Lorie Russell (pictured) is leaving in December. The station is searching for a new GM. Russell has held the position since March 1, 2019.

Her appointment followed the change of the board of directors and senior management that took place in February 2019.

“Lorie took the reins at a critical time for JAZZ.FM91. Under her leadership, the station has won back listeners, donors and advertisers, and importantly, the support of local professional jazz musicians,” said Brian Hemming, Chair of JAZZ.FM91. “We are disappointed Lorie is leaving us, but it was her decision alone, which we respect. Fortunately, she leaves us in a stronger position to handle the uncertainty that lies ahead as a result of COVID-19 and other challenges facing the radio broadcast industry.”

Lorie Russell said, “It was a difficult decision for me to make, but for personal reasons it was time to leave. It has been an incredible couple of years – perhaps the most challenging, but in many ways, the most satisfying of my career. The passion of the people who work at the station and those who support it as donors, listeners, advertisers, volunteers and musicians is unbelievable. It has been a family for me, and I will miss them all.”

A description of the General Manager position can be found at JAZZ.FM91/GMposition.