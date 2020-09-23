Mercury Awards To Be Announced Next Month

2020 Radio Mercury Awards are virtual this year and the best in radio creativity will be announced, rewarded and honored October 6.

The Radio Mercury Awards is the biggest, richest, creative competition for radio, with multiple award opportunities for radio stations/groups, including:

• $5,000 Station-Produced Radio Commercial

• $1,500 Station-Produced Radio Commercial

• New: $1,000 Station-Produced Radio Commercial

• $1,500 Station-Produced Promotional Spot

• New: $3,000 Multicultural Radio Spot/Campaign.

You can listen to the finalists Here.