WTOP Working With Lifestyle Blogger

Squats and Margaritas is a new podcast from DC area fitness and lifestyle blogger Erin Washington. The podcast was inspired by her book, Squats and Margaritas: A Journey to Finding Balance.

As a mom of two children, juggling workouts, playdates, and happy hours, Washington subscribes to the philosophy of living life with balance. In the podcast she talks fitness, cocktails and whatever’s trending with authentic guests who tell it like it is.

“I created my ‘Squats and Margaritas’ brand and wrote my book because I wanted to help women who struggled like I did,” said Washington. “Now, my podcast gives me a way to continue that conversation and connect with people each and every week.”

“I have been following Erin on Instagram for a while and absolutely love the engaging, authentic interviews she does in that medium. Creating a podcast with the same energy was a natural extension of Erin’s terrific brand. We’re elated to have her join our podcast family,” said Julia Ziegler, Director of News & Programming.