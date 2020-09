Fired Entercom Chicago sports talker Dan McNeil finally apologized to ESPN host Maria Taylor for the tweet about what she was wearing a week ago. He went back to Twitter to make his apology. Here’s what he had to say…



McNeil was fired almost immediately after he posted a tweet about Taylor, making reference to what she was wearing, and the Adult Video News awards. It was only up for 30 minutes but that was ling enough to cost him his job.